President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday spoke on his fall out with former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko.

In a radio interview, President Kenyatta stated that Sonko had failed in his mandate as the Nairobi CEO.

The President further added that the move to have the Nairobi Metropolitan Sevice (NMS) take over operations had borne fruits.

"I'm the one who helped him get elected, but we fell out because he was always fighting people. Chaos everywhere. You can now see what our new person (Badi) has done on city roads and cleaning up Nairobi.

"Nairobi is an example of how things can change. NMS is transforming the face of the city unlike it was previously," he stated.

BBI

President Kenyatta also tackled the controversial debates around the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) referendum Bill.

He defended the budget allocated to the First Amendment Bill stating that billions were being stolen daily by corrupt State officers.

"I don't know where people got the cost of Sh2 billion or Sh14 billion. But even so, these people are on a daily basis stealing that Sh2 billion you hear people talking about. These people are deceitful," he stated.