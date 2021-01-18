President Uhuru Kenyatta has insisted that the dynasty narrative that is being peddled by his Deputy William Ruto and his allies is misplaced.

Speaking during an interview with Kikuyu radio stations, the Head of State said that if anyone wants to use the narrative, that he is a dynasty just because his father was president and now, he is, does it mean that one should not do the job that his father did.

“If someone wants to use the logic that because my father was president, and now I am president our family is a dynasty. Does that mean if your father was a doctor that you should not be one? The dynasty narrative is misplaced,” said President Kenyatta.

He went on to state that his remarks on having a rotational presidency is based on the need to unite the country and not have communities against one another.

“My proposal on a rotational presidency was informed by the need not to put a section of a community against each other,” he added.

Asked if the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) was about him supporting former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s bid for the country’s top job in 2022, President Uhuru Kenyatta rubbished the claims insisting that he has never declared support for anyone for the top job.

“Some say that BBI is about me supporting Raila. Where have you heard me say I support Raila or any other person?” President Kenyatta asked.

