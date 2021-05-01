President Kenyatta is today expected to give a national address in marking Labor Day celebrations in the country.
President Uhuru Kenyatta set to address the nation in marking Labor Day celebrations
Celebrations to be held at State House, Nairobi.
The celebrations see invited guests led by Labour CS Simon Chelugui, COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli and FKE Executive Director Jacqueline Mugo arrival at State House, Nairobi.
The key highlight of today's event will be a national address by the President.
Kenyans expect the President to address grievances voiced that the recently imposed lockdown and closure of entertainment joints, plus restriction of movements has rendered many people jobless.
According to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics, over 2 million Kenyans have lost their jobs in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Stakeholders in the Entertainment, Tourism, Education and Hospitality industry in Kenya are also calling upon President Uhuru Kenyatta to lift the recently imposed partial lockdown.
