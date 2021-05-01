RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

President Uhuru Kenyatta set to address the nation in marking Labor Day celebrations

Authors:

Dorothy Michieka

Celebrations to be held at State House, Nairobi.

President Uhuru Kenyatta during a past address at State House
President Uhuru Kenyatta during a past address at State House President Uhuru Kenyatta during a past address at State House Pulse Live Kenya

President Kenyatta is today expected to give a national address in marking Labor Day celebrations in the country.

The celebrations see invited guests led by Labour CS Simon Chelugui, COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli and FKE Executive Director Jacqueline Mugo arrival at State House, Nairobi.

The key highlight of today's event will be a national address by the President.

Kenyans expect the President to address grievances voiced that the recently imposed lockdown and closure of entertainment joints, plus restriction of movements has rendered many people jobless.

According to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics, over 2 million Kenyans have lost their jobs in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Stakeholders in the Entertainment, Tourism, Education and Hospitality industry in Kenya are also calling upon President Uhuru Kenyatta to lift the recently imposed partial lockdown.

