President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday morning shared his latest Covid19 test results with Jubilee Coalition MPs who were attending a Parliamentary Group meeting at the KICC.

President Kenyatta arrived a few minutes to 10am for the meeting that had been slotted for 9am.

At the start of his meeting, Kenyatta mentioned that he had received his latest Covid19 results on Monday morning whcih showed he had tested negative for the disease.

He urged MPs to be careful and observe the government's safety guidelines on Covid19.

Jubilee MPs were summoned on Sunday afternoon for the PG meeting where President Kenyatta is set to make further changes in the party's parliamentary leadership.

The Jubilee Party Leader is expected to make a decision on MPs who will take up Chairmanship positions in committees where some MPs were recently dewhipped from.

Kenyatta is also expected to seal the fate of National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale who survived during the last Jubilee PG meeting.

Kenyatta's allies in the National Assembly have continued to hit out at Duale and have collected signatures asking President Kenyatta to let him go.