CHAN 2024: Breakdown of the Sh1 Billion Harambee Stars players could pocket

Harambee Stars players stand a chance to walk away with at least Sh1 billion in cash reward if they win the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN).

The amount is part of hat has so far been promised to the national team by President William Ruto and former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko, with other Kenyans expected to appreciate the team.

Ruto promised the team Sh600 million should they win the with Sonko pledging to top up the amount with Sh400 million, making it Sh1 billion.

“I want to commend the President for motivating our national team by promising them Ksh600 million if they win the CHAN tournament. In the spirit of supporting the good course of our President and motivating the team, I will be giving them Ksh400 million.” Sonko revealed.

Amount players will pocket for every win or draw

Throughout the life of the tournament, the players have the chance to leave the pitch smiling all the way to the bank.

All they need to do is to secure a win in any game and each will pocket Sh1 million from president William Ruto with a draw earning each of them Sh500K.

Progressing at each stage of the tournament will also mean more money trickling into their pockets.

The team will receive Sh60m if they reach the quarterfinal, and Sh70m if they reach the semis .

Standing between them and the millions are Angola, Morocco, Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo in the group stages.

Harambee Stars will face DRC in their first match on Sunday, August 3, 2025 at 3PM hoping to bag all the three points and the millions promised for every win, or at worse come out with a draw.

Taifa Stars rewarded after trouncing Burkina Faso

They are hoping to walk in the footsteps of neighbouring Tanzania which thrashed Burkina Faso 2-0 in the opening match of CHAN 2024

The win has so far seen Taifa Stars collect at least Sh3 million collectively.

Tuesday August 7, 2025 will see them take on Angola in their second match before clashing with Morocco on Sunday, August 10, 2025.

Harambee Stars players at Kasarani Stadium

Stars will wrap up with Zambia on August 17.