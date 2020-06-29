Narc Kenya Party Leader Martha Karua has blamed President Uhuru Kenyatta for the failed impeachment of Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru.

Karua said Kirinyaga residents felt betrayed by President Kenyatta's failure to lobby Senators to vote in the same way they had done in the impeachment of Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waiguru.

The former Kirinyaga gubernatorial candidate further claimed that she had information that the Jubilee and ODM parties had actively whipped Senators to save Waiguru.

"I’m asking the President, what is your message to the people of Kirinyaga? You seem to have thrown us under the bus, you party did not look into the allegations but settled on sideshows. In the impeachment of Ferdinand Waiguru, the parties whipped members to remove what they considered a corrupt governor but in the Kirinyaga case, the party leadership looked the other way."

"Let me state this categorically, those members were whipped to do the opposite, at least we know of phone calls, they may deny, we know of night meetings, we know of calls to the speaker and other key members, we have information from senators who do not want to be named,” Karua said.

The former Justice Minister said President Kenya and ODM Leader Raila Odinga were obsessed with the BBI process which she said should not be a priority during the Covid19 health crisis.