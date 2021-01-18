A section of MPs allied to Deputy President William Ruto have criticized President Uhuru Kenyatta and his handlers for a blunder made on Monday.

The MPs pointed out that a reference made by the President during a radio interview had actually been dispelled as fake news.

President Kenyatta had spoken about the attack and burning of a vehicle in Nakuru County which had been involved in a car accident.

Tanga Tanga MPs took the President's reference to have been of an incident reported in Nigeria.

Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung'wa posted: "Even if you want to fight the HUSTLERS, please get your Facts RIGHT. Can’t believe these propagandists are now misleading the President to propagate FAKE news. This happened in Nigeria NOT Nakuru. Why do they keep lying to the President? They make him look BAAAD."

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen added: "For those of you who don’t understand our language, the President referred to this case this morning when he was giving our state of the nation address. Does it mean that President no longer enjoys the services of NIS? How can he be a victim of fake news and he isn’t on social media?"