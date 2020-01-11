President Uhuru Kenyatta led the nation in mourning Sultan Qaboos of Oman who passed on yesterday evening after a long illness.

In his message of Condolence and encouragement to the people of the Sultanate of Oman, the President hailed the deceased as leader who was devoted to improving the welfare of his people.

His message read in part that “Sultan Qaboos was a great leader who was devoted to improving the wellbeing of his fellow countrymen. He was also committed to international peace and worked hard towards promoting peace and stability in the Middle East”.

“May the Almighty God comfort the people of Oman as they mourn this great leader. We will forever cherish his contribution to human development through his generosity whose fruits are enjoyed by many in the international community”.

Sultan Qaboos bin Said

In his message, the head of state recounted the rich historical ties between Kenya and Oman dating back to pre-colonial era.

He hailed the deceased as a quiet peacemaker due to his role in various peace initiatives around the globe and assured the people of Oman that Kenya stands with them at this difficult period of mourning.

His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said passed on at the age of 79.