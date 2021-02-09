President Uhuru Kenyatta will on Tuesday chair a meeting with all Jubilee party senators just a day after the ruling party expelled six of its senators.

The parliamentary group meeting will be held at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) from 2 pm on Tuesday afternoon.

The meeting comes as both the Senate and the National Assembly are set to resume after recess.

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen read mischief into the expulsion of the six senators especially in light of the PG meeting.

"...they want to remove Whip Kang’ata. Since we are 38 PG members (including the fake KANU) and they can’t raise 20 to remove Whip, they will argue we are 32 so that they target only 17 Senators. Hypocrites!" he stated.