Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen has weighed in on the suspension of 6 Jubilee Party Senators, stating that the move was necessitated by the need to remove Irungu Kang’ata as the Senate Majority Whip.

In a tweet, Former Senate Majority leader, alleged that the Jubilee Party opted for the move in order to meet the threshold required to remove Kang’ata from office.

“This is the game; The 6 senators are purportedly expelled today because tomorrow they want to remove Whip Kang’ata. Since we are 38 PG members (including the fake KANU)&they can’t raise 20 to remove Whip,they will argue we are 32 so that they target only 17 Senators. Hypocrites!” reads Murkomen’s tweet.

He added that any attempts to remove Senator Kang’ata from office over his letter to President Uhuru Kenyatta will be opposed.

“Any attempts to remove Sen @HonKangata illegally will be resisted. Those who come to equity must come with clean hands. Let the law be followed” added Senator Kipchumba Murkomen.

On Monday, the Jubilee Party expelled six nominated senators over indiscipline and going against the party constitution.

In a statement, Jubilee Secretary-General Raphael Tuju said the National Management Committee (NMC) met on Monday and deliberated on a report by the party’s disciplinary committee on the six senators.

Those expelled are;

Isaac Mwaura

Seneta Mary Yiane

Waqo Naomi Jilo

Millicent Omanga

Prengei Victor

Iman Falhada Dekow

Commenting her suspension, Senator Millicent Omanga said she had not received any official communication from the Jubilee Party.

“I've not received official communication from Jubilee party on my purported expulsion, and 5 other colleagues, from the party. Just seen it on the media. Assume it's true, it's a stark reminder of the desperation of those who've held the party hostage. We're going nowhere!” said Millicent Omanga.