The president has sent his condolences message to the family of the fallen commissioner of police Wachira Mathenge.

In a statement, President Uhuru described the late Mathenge as a humble person, a hard worker and an inspiration to many in the police industry.

“I have known the late Mathenge for many years and worked closely with him when he served at the Presidential Escort Unit. He was a humble and amiable person whose virtues of hard work and dedication to duty will remain an inspiration to many police officers who worked with him. We will forever be grateful for the excellent service the late Mathenge rendered to this country over the years.” Said the president.

Wachira’s death

The deceased passed on at his home in Chaka, Nyeri county after collapsing due to what is suspected to be a heart attack.

Mathenge left the statehouse in 2016 and has been serving as a staffing officer in charge of logistics at the national police service Eastern region office in Embu.

Ruto mourns Wachira Mathenge

Deputy President William Ruto also mourned the officer, describing him as an exceptional and dedicated officer.

“Commissioner of Police Wachira Mathenge was a dedicated and exceptional officer whose bravery in the line of duty was supreme. He was dependable, approachable, took pride in his work and endeavoured to put things right.” Read a message by the DP.

