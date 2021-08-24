In his message of comfort, the President mourned Mama Sada as a strong, virtuous and determined matriarch who raised an outstanding family.

“President Uhuru Kenyatta has condoled with the family of Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya following the death of his mother, Mama Sada Mgalla Nyawa. In his message of comfort, the President mourned Mama Sada as a strong, virtuous & determined matriarch who raised an outstanding family” reads a tweet from the official State House handle.

On Tuesday, the family of Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya was thrown into mourning following the sudden demise of their mother Sada Mgalla Nyawa.

She died while receiving treatment in hospital. Governor Mvurya’s communication team, said that Mama Nyawa had been unwell for three weeks.

She will be buried on Tuesday at Mariakani in Kinango sub-county.

Deputy President William Ruto through his Twitter account eulogized Nyawa as a humble, hardworking, God-fearing and responsible woman who raised upright children.

“Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya is in our thoughts and prayers following the loss of his dear mother, Sada Mgalla Nyawa. She was humble, hardworking, God-fearing and responsible woman who raised upright children.

We pray that God grants the family and their loved ones strength to bear the pain. Rest In Peace, Mama Sada” said DP Ruto.

Former Prime Minister and ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga also took to social media to mourn Mama Sada Mgalla Nyawa.