The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has announced an increase in the price of Super Petrol by Sh5.77 as that of Diesel and Kerosene drops by Sh3.80 and Sh17.31 respectively.

According to EPRA, the new price changes are as a result of price changes on imports over the month of May.

“The changes in this month’s prices are as a result of the average landed cost of imported super petrol increasing by 31.54 percent to Sh26,434 per cubic centimeter in May 2020, diesel decreasing by 5.58 percent and kerosene decreasing by 51.84 percent,” said a statement from EPRA.

“The changes in the maximum allowed petroleum pump prices in Nairobi are as follows: Super Petrol increases by Sh5.77 while Diesel and Kerosene decreases by Sh3.80 and Sh17.31 per litre respectively.”

Following the announcement, Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene will now retail at Sh89.10, Sh74.57 and Sh62.46 respectively in Nairobi starting midnight.

In Mombasa, the same will retail at Sh86.62, Sh72.09 and Sh59.99 respectively.

Kisumu residents will buy Super Petrol at Sh89.94, Diesel at Sh75.58 and Kerosene at Sh63.51.