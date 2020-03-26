Kitui residents reported a Catholic priest who recently returned from Italy and failed to follow self-quarantine procedures.

On on Tuesday night spotted at a supermarket in Kitui town before visiting an ATM machine in the same area.

Police were alerted and visited the home of Fr. Nicholas Maanzo, who had been on a study tour in Italy, now the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak.

Kitui Central Sub-county DCI boss Nzioka Singi, the priest returned to Kenya from Italy through Ireland and was advised at the airport to self-quarantine himself for 14 days.

However, the clergyman did not self-quarantine for the stipulated duration as he told police he needed food.

Mr Singi the priest did not show any signs of illness, adding that he admitted his mistake and apologised for the risk he had posed.

This comes barely a week after 59 people were put in isolation after coming into contact with the reckless Siaya priest.

The priest conducted a burial mass although he was supposed to be in self-quarantine.