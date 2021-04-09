Queen Elizabeth II's husband, the Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip is dead.

A statement from Buckingham palace confirmed that Prince Philip passed away on Friday morning at Windsor Castle.

"It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

"His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss," the statement read.