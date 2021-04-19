Be Comfortable with Who You are Becoming

President Obama and Muhammad Ali. ‘’Yes we can” and "Impossible is potential. Impossible is temporary. Impossible is nothing". The words of these two African American influencers ring in my ears as I think about legacy. We spend little time thinking what our legacies will be yet when everything is said and done, our lives will leave an impact. The more we live life more intentionally, the more it gives it a bigger purpose – allowing us to experience the full circle of life.

Living in a world that is characterized by problems, chaos, and challenges, we must choose to set our eyes on living in the way we want to be remembered. A clear understanding of this will allow us to live life expectant of the future – a future not blind to past struggles and present discomforts but one that is a master-piece by the finest painter – you. Each day, let our words, thoughts and actions influence our day-to-day decisions in a positive way. To help us show up in the world each day, living life as if we matter.

We must also remind ourselves that it is during struggles, pain, heartache, and suffering that we grow. How we deal with the uncomfortable, unwelcomed situations is where we find the strength to overcome. And it is through that, we can empower others to find their own strength. To deal with their own perils and view life as an engine to discover meaning and purpose.

We get anxious about the future, live as if we are never going to die and then die having never really lived. Living in the present is finding meaning and purpose of life. We must reach the ideal where everyone chooses to build their own legacy because legacy does not have an expiry date. What a victory it would be if we all find our meaning and purpose in life and become comfortable with who we are and who we are becoming.

(The Author, Linda Okero, is a communications and development enthusiast who has been enhancing socio-economic transformation in Micro-Finance, Government, Business Acceleration and Advocacy space. She is the Coordinator of the UNCTAD Youth Action Hub – Kenya, a YALI Alumni and Associate Fellow of the Royal Commonwealth Society.)

The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the position of Pulse Live Kenya.