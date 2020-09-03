The government has agreed to allow two city night clubs, Sabina Joy and Green Club, to operate as part of a pilot project to assess the safety of revelers ahead of a full reopening.

The two clubs are currently being renovated to align with the social distancing and safety measures against Covid19 as mandated by the Ministry of Health.

The decision was arrived at following President Uhuru Kenyatta's directive that the Minsitry of Health works with industry stakeholders to come up with self regulations ahead of a future full reopening.

"We had talked with the government and they told us to choose two outlets in the city and if it works then the government will give us a phased approach in reopening," head of public policy at Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) Zack Munyi said.

It was not immediately clear the guidelines that informed the choice of two clubs, with Sabina Joy Club raising eyebrows on social media over its notorious reputation as a hub for commercial sex work.

The coordination between the government and bar owners is being coordinated by KBL's mother company EABL, which has set aside Sh500 million for the initiative dubbed "Raise the Bar".

The Bar owners are being assisted with training on safety measures as well as infrastructure upgrade to enforce social distancing.

The counters will have a separation perspex glass while several sanitization booths will be installed in the two facilities.