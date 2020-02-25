Opposition leader Raila Odinga held a meeting with governors from the Mt Kenya region.

According to Kirinyaga governor Anne Waiguru, the meeting was between county bosses and other leaders from the region.

"Participated in a high-level consultative meeting with colleague Governors and leaders from Mt Kenya region chaired by H.E Rt. Raila Odinga ahead of the #BBI meeting in Meru," Waiguru stated.

Raila Odinga meets Mt Kenya governors

The Kirinyaga county boss added that the region was behind President Uhuru Kenyatta and fully supports the BBI and the handshake.

On his part, Mr Odinga stated that the discussions centered key issues including jobs and the economy.

"We were joined by officials of the Mt Kenya Foundation which works closely with governors on development matters in the region," Mr Odinga said.

"Held discussions with leaders from the Mt Kenya region on key issues including jobs and the economy ahead of the BBI meeting scheduled for Meru," he added.

Nyandarua Governor Francis Kimemia said BBI is not about creating positions but it's for uniting this country, improving our security.