Raila challenges Uhuru to release evidence on why he rejected 6 judges

In a statement issued by Odinga on Saturday, June 12, he urged President Kenyatta to meet with Chief Justice Martha Koome and Parliament Speakers Justin Muturi and Ken Lusaka.

“I would therefore appeal to all the leaders of our three branches of government, the President, the Speakers of the National Assembly and the Senate, and the Chief Justice, to urgently seek common ground in their respective powers in order to achieve a more effective government of the people, by the people and for the people,” read the statement.

Pulse Live Kenya

He noted that neither arm of the government was superior to the other and that for Kenyans to benefit fully, they all had to work together.

The former prime minister also challenged his handshake brother to explain to the nation why he rejected the appointment of 6 judges.

“I challenge the Executive arm of government to share with the Judiciary and the public the concerns and evidence that led to the rejection of the six,” Odinga said.

He termed the current stand-off as an unfortunate inconvenience to the administration of justice.

“The country deserves an informed debate rather than a shouting match on this critical matter,” he said.

Odinga added that Kenyans deserve to know why the various branches of their government take the positions they do on an issue critical to the nation as appointment of judges.

He explained that as much as the executive needs to govern, it cannot operate without resources which it can only get from the people through the authority of Parliament.

Raila added that Parliament may make laws, but it needs the Executive to enforce those