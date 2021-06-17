Raila reacts after Kalonzo called it stupid to support him in 2022

The Wiper party leader dismissed any prospect of vying as running-mate for the ODM party leader in the upcoming 2022 General Election.

"For me, as of now, it is unthinkable that one Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka will support Raila Amollo Odinga for a third time! I'd rather go to Tseikuru. I'd be the most stupid fellow under the sun to go and support for a third time, a presidential candidate without a measure of reciprocity," Kalonzo stated.

In response, the special AU envoy stated that he has not declared any intentions to vie in the upcoming elections.

"I have not declared intentions to run for presidency. Let's deal with BBI first. When that time comes we shall know. Devolution can work. We only need a few adjustments," the party leader is quoted to have said.

Pulse Live Kenya

Raila versus DP Ruto

The former PM also had a few words for Deputy President William Ruto who, in a veiled comment, he termed as corrupt and devilish.

"The biggest problem in our country is corruption. Some people have embezzled public funds and hidden them away as their own so now what they do is ask you to invite them to speak to women's groups, youth groups then he gives Sh1 million and they clap for him. He is also giving away school buses left right and centre. He also goes to various churches giving millions.

"All these giveaways are dished out between Thursday and Sunday. At the end of the month this person has given away over Sh100 million and you'd like to tell me those are the fruits of hard work and generosity? That's a thief! He has stolen from you and he is bringing you what he has stolen so that you clap for him," Mr Odinga insisted.