Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga on Wednesday issued his first address since the Coronavirus pandemic hit Kenya.

Urging members of the public to stay safe and stay home, the special AU envoy gave seven pointers that he believed would minimize the pandemic's impact on Kenyans.

"I feel obligated to address you on the threat of Coronavirus or Covid-19 as it is universally known. Coronavirus is real and it is a threat to humanity," the ODM party leader begun.

He went on to note that the deadly virus had already claimed over 16,000 lives globally but insisted that there are preventive measures against contracting the disease.

Wash hands with water and soap or use sanitizers. Stay away from funerals except those of your immediate members of the family. Stay away from crowds. Stop shaking hands. Keep social distance. Obey directives issued by government from time to time. Be safe, stay at home.

Was Raila exposed to Coronavirus?

Earlier in the week, Raila's spokesperson Dennis Onyango addressed concerns that the ODM PL may have been exposed to the virus during a recent trip to the Coast.

Concerned parties reasoned that Mr Odinga may have come into contact with Kilifi Deputy Governor Gideon Saburi who has since been confirmed positive for the virus.

The video released on Wednesday may also be a confirmation that the former premier is in good health despite the alarming reports.