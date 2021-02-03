Siaya County has become the first devolved unit to pass the Building Bridges Initiative (Constitutional Amendments) Bill 2020.

Members of County Assembly (MCAs) voted unanimously to approve the Bill, a matter that has been the subject of various debates in the public sphere.

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati submitted the draft Bill to the 47 counties on January 26, 2021.

This was after the Commission had verified the signatures presented by the BBI Secretariat after a nationwide campaign.

President Uhuru Kenyatta had assured Central Kenya MCAs that passing the BBI bill would ensure that they get access to a Sh2 million car grant after the next General Election.