ODM Leader Raila Odinga's allies in the National Assembly have protested after the Majority side in the National Assembly led by Majority Leader appeared to extend the olive branch to the tanga tanga team.

National Assembly Minority Leader John Mbadi protested the inclusion of Deputy President William Ruto's in crucial committees which he said will have a strong sway in the passage of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.

Kimunya, who has been reorganizing crucial committees in the National Assembly, reached out to some of Ruto's allies including Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung'wa.

Ichung'wa was proposed to serve in the Finance Committee where he had just been de-whipped.

The Odinga side was worried that Ichungwa may orchestrate a coup and get himself elected to chair the critical committee. Other Ruto allies were proposed to serve in the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee (JLAC) and the committee on Delegated legislation.

"We felt that with such membership, we would not be assured that this pact would hold. We had reservations and felt that the Tanga Tanga MPs could stage a coup and take over the leadership of the two committees.

"We were ready with our list to effect the changes, but when we looked at the proposed names to serve in the JLAC and the Delegated committees, the two committees that will be processing the BBI report in the House, we realised they included some people who have strongly been opposing the BBI," Mbadi said.

Kimunya was forced to retract the proposed names and agreed to consult with Mbadi's team.

"We are ready as Jubilee, but I got feeling that there are some consultations that require to be held with the Minority. To carry out the entire re-organisation, we need to consult and give our side an opportunity to reconsider in cases where people feel they have not been considered,” Kimunya said.