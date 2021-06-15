Reactions as Francis Atwoli road sign is set on fire by irritated Kenyans (Photos)

Photos seen by Pulse Live, captures the signpost bearing Atwoli’s name being set on fire by irritated Kenyans who seem to be in disagreement with Nairobi County for naming a Road after the vibrant COTU Boss.

The Vandalization of the signpost has elicited mixed reaction among Kenyans On Twitter, with everyone trying hard to put across his or her opinion.

LSK President Nelson Havi was among those who weighed in, with a tweet that says;

“Francis Atwoli finally learns that there are Kenyans with low tolerance levels to mediocrity. To others of similar mindset as Atwoli, "MENE, MENE, TEKEL, UPHARSIN”.

Lawyer Donald Kipkorir said; “Kenya has bigger problems in Corruption, Unemployment, Collapsed Agriculture, COVID-19 et al, but one does nothing but plan how to lynch Francis Atwoli Road post with a pile of tyres … Such a Pyromaniac in real life, must be a cowardly Sociopath & Psychopath “.

This is not the first time the road sign post named after Atwoli in is being vandalized. On May, 30 2021 the sign post was again uprooted by unknown people.

In a statement Atwoli described the Vandalization has impunity and primitiveness.

“Vandalization has impunity and primitiveness. In a country that believes in Rule of Law there are procedures and processes to be followed when unsatisfied. I am against anarchy. However, the police will look into that” said Atwoli on May 30th.

Nairobi County government under the leadership of Anne Kananu Mwenda named a Kileleshwa road after Atwoli “Francis Atwoli Road”.

"This road has been renamed after my good friend and brother bwana Francis Atwoli in recognition of his selfless contribution and agitating for the rights of the Kenyan workers in the last 54 years," Kananu acclaimed.

In a statement, Atwoli said, “I want to thank the leadership of Nairobi County, under @annkananu_, for this great honour and recognition of services to the Government of the day, the community and Worker's at large. We will continue offering our unwavering support to the leadership of the County''.

Alai Vs Atwoli

On May 27, 2021, Blogger Robert Alai was embroiled in a war words with the COTU Boss after alleging that naming a Road after Atwoli was an insult to Kenyan workers.

“A Francis Atwoli Road is an insult to Kenyan worker. Huge insult” tweeted Alai.

However, in a quick rejoinder, Atwoli fired back at the controversial blogger stating that he (Alai) has done nothing for this Country other than gaining followers on twitter.

He added that the blogger always wishes for his down fall, something he says will never happen.

“I know you better than you actually know yourself, and I won't give in to what you want. In fact, I will see you go down but never will you see me go down. And by the way, what have you done in this life other than gaining followers on twitter and surviving on extortionism?” said Atwoli in a tweet.