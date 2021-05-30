Atwoli's reaction to vandalization of road named in his honor

Nairobi County government under the leadership of Anne Kananu Mwenda named a Kileleshwa road after Atwoli “Francis Atwoli Road”.

"This road has been renamed after my good friend and brother bwana Francis Atwoli in recognition of his selfless contribution and agitating for the rights of the Kenyan workers in the last 54 years," Kananu acclaimed.

In a statement, Atwoli said, “I want to thank the leadership of Nairobi County, under @annkananu_, for this great honour and recognition of services to the Government of the day, the community and Worker's at large. We will continue offering our unwavering support to the leadership of the County''.

He later quashed reports purporting that the signpost bearing the name of the road named after him had been vandalized.

However, in new developments on Sunday, the road sign had been vandalised and uprooted.

Atwoli says the vandalization is an act of impunity and primitiveness.

"In a country that believes in rule of law, there are procedures and processes to be followed when unsatisfied. I am against anarchy. However, the police will look into that,"

Most Kenyans expressed their outrage at the renaming of the road, previously known as Dik Dik road.

Lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi termed the move as a total disgrace to Kenyans.

“Total disgrace to name a street in Nairobi after @AtwoliDza.What are we telling poor workers he abandoned for the sake of my BELOVED JUBILEE? He is a BILLIONAIRE in a country where labor is enslaved by capital owners. He dines/wines with the rich/powerful & is disdainful of poor.”

In a tweet, Blogger Robert Alai said that the erection of the road sign was an insult to Kenyans.