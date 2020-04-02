Health CS Mutahi Kagwe on Thursday addressed Kenyans online who had, for the better part of the day, ridiculed recovered Coronavirus patient zero, Ms Brenda Ivy Cherotich.

The CS reprimanded the online community for trivializing a serious matter cautioning that the government wouldn't waste resources on a public relations stunt.

"Let me start by telling you that the situation in our country is not getting better, it is getting worse.

Brenda and Brian who have recovered from Coronavirus

"I'm deeply saddened that a section of Kenyans have taken to social media to make mockery of some of these efforts...some have deliberately decided to trivialize these efforts and in so doing, trivialize these young Kenyans," the CS started.

PR exercise

CS Kagwe went on to address some claims that had been made online insinuating that the government had paraded the two recovered patients as a PR stunt.

"It is shocking that some have decided to make fun and brand our effort as a PR exercise. Really? A PR exercise? Why would a government in collaboration with WHO and other intergovernmental organizations, international organizations, decide to make a PR exercise with two innocent Kenyans?" the CS posed.

He added: "It is unpalatable, archaic and retrogressive for anybody to trivialize the lives of Kenyans, even one Kenyan. I condemn in the strongest terms, any person who would attempt to do so. I appeal to the media not to slight such matters and I appeal to the law enforcement agencies to arrest these social media users, it is wrong and it should not happen."