Nairobi residents on Monday mounted a protest march to Muthaiga Police Station with a dead body on a mkokoteni (pull cart).

The residents from Ruaraka constituency claimed that the man had been murdered on Sunday at 7:30 pm.

They further claimed that police officers had refused to pick the body fro transportation to the mortuary despite being alerted on the incident.

The residents also blame the police for the death. The protests slowed down traffic along Thika Road for a large part of the day.

Residents say that the 39-year-old victim was eaten to death by officers after he was found outside his home during curfew hours.

Police have since stated that the incident will be investigated.