Ruto accidentally reveals Moses Kuria's fall out with PEP [Video]

The discussion was labelled a UDA Parliamentary Group meeting but conspicuously meeting was Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria.

One of the journalists present probed about Kuria’s whereabouts as well as UDA’s relationship with the People’s Empowerment Party (PEP) and Ruto whispered the answer to Garissa Township MP Aden Duale.

Pulse Live Kenya

“There are reports that there have been wrangles between PEP and UDA especially in the Mt Kenya region and that’s the reason why the Member for Gatundu South Moses Kuria is not around,” Chris Thairu asked.

In his answer, the DP seemed to dismiss the fact that Kuria was affiliated with PEP, confirming reports that the MP is yet to formally join UDA.

“Tell them the only member of PEP Honourable Koimburi is here,” Ruto whispered to Duale.

Kuria was recently kicked out of PEP and is hesitant to join the UDA party.

PEP national chairman Watson Simiyu in July confirmed that there was a fallout between the MP and party management.

Kuria said he will support the DP but will not join UDA because Mt Kenya leaders would be answerable to their community in the event that the relationship with Ruto failed in the future.

"If you go for dowry negotiations and you are being carried in a car donated by the groom, the groom's family will not respect you and you will not get much. I will not be counted among those negotiating dowry from a point of weakness. This is message is for Kang'ata so that he can deliver it to our boss."

"We have done the bigger thing by supporting someone that isn't from our community but when we start planning ourselves and form our own party we should not be called tribalists. If things go south, and they often do, what will we tell our people? These days even women who are getting married do not burn the bed they were sleeping on in their parent's house," Kuria stated.

New Party

Kuria has been popularising Chama cha Kazi which has left many wondering what his next plan is.

In posters shared on his social media channels, the MP announced that he will be undertaking a training exercise for all aspirants who wish to vie on the Empowerment Party ticket during the 2022 General Election.

The campaign will involve in-depth training of the would-be aspirants on, among other things, the strategies they will need to employ to win the seats they will be seeking.

"As a party, it is our policy to ensure that all aspirants need to be equipped with basic skills, tactics, techniques and strategies that one needs to win an election.