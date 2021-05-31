Moses Kuria now regrets deal with DP Ruto

Speaking to PEP Party delegates over the weekend, Kuria noted that he made the decision that PEP would not be fielding a candidate in the July 15 Kiambaa by election without consultations.

The MP struggled to explain to delegates that he was not coerced or bribed by UDA to pull out his candidate in Kiambaa mini polls.

"I took the decision to pull out from Kiambaa alone. I felt shattered but I made up my mind just for the respect, but it will never be repeated," he pledged to the delegates.

He assured that PEP would present candidates in all other upcoming polls whether UDA participates or not.

Kuria has announced on May 24 that he would withdraw PEP’s candidate in favour of UDA’s John Njuguna Wanjiku who is being fronted by Ruto’s lieutenants Kimani Ichung’wa (Kikuyu MP) and Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira MP).

Kuria explained that the move was meant to appease the two politicians, and avoid internal wrangles within the DP’s camp.

The UDA had released a statement appreciating the move, recalling that UDA had also supported PEP in Juja by elections.

“We appreciate the People's Empowerment Party (PEP) decision to support United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidates in Kiambaa Constituency and Muguga Ward in Kabete, Kiambu County.