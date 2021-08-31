Ruto makes U-turn over security changes at his Karen home

In a statement on Twitter on Tuesday, August 31, Ruto welcomed his new team and said that they are qualified for the job.

He dismissed those who had claimed that his life was endangered after the elite GSU squad was swapped by Adminstration Police officers from the Security of Government Buildings Unit.

"The AP is a professional security service and those who think its a down grade are wrong," Ruto said.

His U-turn comes a day after his office wrote to the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai seeking an explanation on the recent changes.

His staff said the Mutyambai had refused to answer and return the DP's numerous calls.

Nandi MP Samson Cherargei also took the issue to Parliament where he asked the Speaker to summon Interior CS Fred Matiang'i to explain the changes.

Now DP has made a uturn, saying that Parliament's intervention on his security matters would be a waste of time.

"Parliamentary time should not be wasted on non-issues...Parliament should instead focus on deployment to serious security situations in areas where bandits are causing mayhem & destruction," Ruto's statement read.

The National Police Service has since explained that the changes only affect the officers at his houses in Karen, Elgon View and Sugoi.

The close protection of the deputy president is still being performed by the Presidential Escort Unit.