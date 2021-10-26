Deputy President William Ruto joined Kenyans in wishing his boss President Uhuru Kenyatta a happy 60th birthday on Tuesday, October 26.
Ruto pens birthday message to Uhuru
Other than being President Kenyatta's birthday, today also holds a special place in his heart as the day the two were elected for a second term.
In his message, DP Ruto asked God to continue blessing President Kenyatta as his leads the country.
"Please join me in wishing our leader, the President, His Excellency Uhuru Kenyatta, a Happy bithday, and to pray for his success as he guides the nation towards a greater promise. God bless you, Sir; To many, many more!" he wrote.
Other than being the head of state's birthday, it also holds a special place in his heart as the day the two were elected for a second term.
More birthday messages
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke