Ruto's associate was sneaked into Kenya twice, Matiang'i says during grilling

Speaking during a grilling session with MPs in Mombasa, Matiang’i said that Aydin supplied a fake contract to the Ministry of Interior.

“This national applied for a Class G work permit on November 24, 2020, under a company called Unit 2HA Investment Energy Africa and in the document he provided he said that he was working in the energy sector.

Deputy President William Ruto and Turkish Man Aydin Harun Pulse Live Kenya

He actually provided the immigration department with a contract he had purportedly been given to work in the energy sector which we have discovered was a dummy contract,” Matiang’i explained.

The CS added that the investor was flagged for his movement across East Africa such as Sudan, Zanzibar, Tanzania and Uganda and was in the company of a man who had been arrested in connection with money laundering.

“They noticed he was keeping the company of people who are involved in money laundering. One of his associates in a neighbouring country had actually been arrested in a third country while bribing a minister,” Matiang’i revealed.

The CS added that further scrutiny of Aydin’s passport showed that he had sneaked back to Kenya on two occasions without being stamped.

“What that means in practical terms is that he was sneaked into the country two times...because every time you arrive your passport is stamped but if you are leaving tomorrow and there is no stamp to say when you arrived, the first question is how did you come here in the first place,” Matiang’i explained.

All this is evidence of an undesirable immigrant so we arrested him and immediately this info came to our notice, the security agencies in our county got in touch with authorities in Turkey and so we agreed the best thing would be to surrender him to his country so that they can deal with him,” he added.

The CS also said that the government had not apologised because there was not need to because the Turkish government was aware of what was happening.