"Breaking news...Confirmed Harun Aydin was deported. Goverment realised it can't sustain a criminal case," he announced.

"I told you.The desperados realizing the embarrassment they have visited upon themselves have decided not to charge Businessman Harun Aydin. They are ready to ruin our international relations and foreign direct investment in pursuit of petty politics. In the end they will ruin themselves," Senator Kipchumba Murkomen added.

Aydin was expected to be arraigned at Kahawa Law Courts on Monday where the media and his lawyers were waiting, only to learn that he was deported.

Ahmednasir said that they will pursue the businessman's rights even in his absence until the matter is settled.

"When you arrest someone from the streets and say that he has financed terrorism, then as a government you don't even have the guts to bring him to court so that you can see that process through, it shows how shamless that this government is.

"As his lawyers we will challenge the process to deport him becasue deportation is done according to a certain procedure and law, the government cannot just deport you because you're a friend to the deputy president, that is not a crime.