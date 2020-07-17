Telecommunications giant Safaricom on Friday announced yet another interruption of M-Pesa services which start tomorrow Saturday July 18 at 10pm and last till Sunday morning at 1am.

According to the statement released by the company, the outage will facilitate scheduled maintenance.

"Our M-Pesa services shall be undergoing planned maintenance on the night of Saturday 1th July 2020, starting from 2200 hrs to Sunday 19th 2020 0100hrs. During the interruption all M-Pesa services including airtime purchase shall be temporarily unavailable," the statement read in part.

The company added that the timing of this maintenance activity has been planned to cause the least of inconvenience to customers.

This will be the second time that Mpesa services will be interrupted this month after a similar notice was made last week on Friday.