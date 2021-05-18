Scenes as Bonchari constituency elects new MP [Photos]

The contest was marred with reports of voter suppression and force meted against party officials handling the election on behalf of the candidates.

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party specifically, claimed that Secretary General Edwin Sifuna and Treasurer Timothy Bosire were being held against their will at a hotel.

"Last night police officers led by Kisii Police Commander Francis Kooli raided Ufanisi resort where SG and Treasurer Timothy Bosire are residing and wanted to arrest him (Bosire). Hon. Bosire says they had dirty money which they wanted to plant on him to claim that he was arrested bribing people.

"He was clever and told them he did not have that kind of money. They retreated but are still within Ufanisi to prevent anyone including the two from getting out. The intention is to stop them from visiting polling stations to check on the voting progress," Executive Director Oduor Ong'wen stated.

Here are photos from the voting exercise at Bonchari constituency.

