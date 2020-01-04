Scores of passengers were left nursing serious injuries after a bus they were travelling was involved in a road accident.

The driver of the bus belonging to Kensilver company is reported to have lost control of the vehicle at Kathageri on the Meru -Nairobi highway, ramming into two salon cars before tipping over.

Embu East Sub County Police Commander Benjamin Mwihia confirmed the incident which happened shortly before 7 PM on Friday evening.

He added that the injured were rushed to Kieni Mission Hospital in Embu County and Chuka Referral Hospital in Tharaka -Nithi County.

The occupants of the two salon cars escaped unhurt.

Faulty brakes are suspected to be the cause of the accident that saw at least 10 people rushed to hospital.