Self confessed serial killer lynched by mob

Denis Mwangi

Authorities said that Wanjala was identified while playing soccer with locals on Thursday evening.

20-year-old Masten Milimu Wanjala who was arrested over kidnapping and murder of two children in Shauri Moyo, Nairobi County

Self confessed serial killer Masten Wanjala was lynched by members of the public in Kabuchai, Bungoma County.

The area chief Boniface Diera said the irrate members of the public attacked him at his home on Friday morning, October 15.

twitter.com

Wanjala had confessed to killing 13 minors and escaped police custody in Nairobi before he was arraigned in court.

More to follow...

Denis Mwangi

