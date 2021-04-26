Senate Speaker receives BBI report from Senate Legal Committee (Photos)

The report was handed over to the speaker by Joint Legal Affairs Committee co-chair, Okong’o Omogeni outside the Senate Chambers.

Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jnr who is also a member of the committee was also present.

Speaker Ken Lusaka said acknowledged receipt of the report stating that they will discuss when to table the report for debate in the house.

“I have received the report on the BBI from Senator Okong'o Omogeni, a co-chairperson of the Senate and National Assembly Legal Affairs Committee. In consultation with the House Leadership, we will decide on when to have the document tabled,” said Lusaka.

