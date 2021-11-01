RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Senator Anwar Loitiptip in trouble again, warrant of arrest issued

Loitiptip is in trouble over the shooting of a 32-year-old woman.

Senator Anwar Loitiptip
Senator Anwar Loitiptip

Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip has landed in trouble again after he failed to appear in a Nanyuki Court over the shooting of a 32-year-old woman.

The legislator has been ordered surrender to a nearby Police station or else be arrested for skipping a court mention.

Principal Magistrate Ben Mararo said Anwar should be arrested if he is not admitted in hospital as alleged by his legal team.

Loitiptip, through his lawyer Rose Wachira, said that a warrant of arrest is not necessary since he is hospitalized. His Lawyers added that the senator sustained injuries during the shooting incident and he was admitted in hospital with a genuine reason.

On Monday last week, Anwar Loitiptip was charged in a Nanyuki court with two counts; causing grievous harm and unlawful use of firearms.

However, Nanyuki Resident Magistrate Vincent Masivo directed that the Senator be charged afresh and that he should receive back the Ksh500,000 bond that he was slashed on October 25.

The Lamu Senator shot one Joy Makena in the leg after getting into a confrontation with the lady who was in the company of her husband Turo Jaso.

Senator Anwar Loitiptip in trouble again, warrant of arrest issued

