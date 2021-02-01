Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga was on Monday whisked out of a podium on orders by Kisii Governor James Ongwae.

Omanga had stood among other women leaders for an introduction during the burial of Deputy Governor Joash Maangi's father.

As Governor Ongwae made introductions, Senator Omanga was seen whispering a few words to him, to which Ongwae responded: "Yes...yes... thank you" as he dismissed her.

When Senator Omanga insisted on speaking to the Governor a second time, he called out for her to be removed from the podium.

A number of men then climbed onto the stage and begun to pull her away as she protested.