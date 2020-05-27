I don't want the appointment- Senator allied to DP

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei has rejected an appointment to the Senate Powers and Privileges Committee.

This comes after he was moved from the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee (JLAC) in a reshuffle by Jubilee Party.

In a letter seen by Pulselive.co.ke on Wednesday, Cherargei stated: "I hereby write to notify you that I have declined the appointment to be a member of the powers and privileges committee in the senate of the Republic of Kenya."

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei

Murkomen turns down offer

Similarly Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen to the Chairperson of the Senate Devolution Committee.

Murkomen said he had learnt of his appointment through the media and declined taking up the position which was held by Laikipia Senator John Kinyua.

“This afternoon I learnt from the media that I have been proposed to serve in the Senate Devolution Committee in effect replacing Senator Kinyua who is being punished for standing with me," the Senator stated.

"Accepting the position will be tantamount to repaying unstinting loyalty with spite and treachery,” he continued.