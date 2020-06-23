Governor Anne Waiguru suffered a setback during her impeachment hearing after the Senate Committee declined her request to strike out several documents containing witness statements filed by the Kirinyaga County Assembly.

Waiguru's Lawyer Paul Nyamodi wanted the documents containing four witness statements eliminated arguing they contain new evidence.

The 11 person committee stated that the documents will be used and argued out during the hearing.

A special Senate Committee on the proposed removal, by impeachment, of Governor Waiguru started hearing the case on Tuesday.

Governor Anne Waiguru

Impeachment

The charges against Governor Waiguru include and are not limited to Gross violation of the constitution, abuse of office and gross misconduct.

Governor Waiguru was ousted on June 9, 2020, after 23 out of 33 MCAs voted in support of her impeachment.

The motion was tabled on March 31 by Mutira MCA David Kinyua Wangui who faulted the governor for deliberately failing to submit county plans and policies to the County Assembly for approval.

The Senate sanctioned the committee to investigate whether there are sufficient grounds to uphold the impeachment of the governor or clear her of the charges to continue holding office.