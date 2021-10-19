According to a notice shared by the JSC, the positions range from junior clerks to senior law practitioners.

The vacancies include court assistants, law clerks, drivers, risk management officer, architect, civil, mechanical and electrical engineers, quantity surveyor, draughtsman, and charge hands.

The silver lining for many unemployed Kenyans is that out of the 563 vacancies, the JSC is looking to hire 500 court assistants who don’t require a degree.

Court assistants are responsible for operating court registries and supporting Judicial Officers in the administration of justice in open courts and registries.

According to the notice, court assistants will earn a salary of between Sh61,400 and Sh79,300 per month.

For appointment as Court Assistants, the applicant must have:

i. Minimum of Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) mean grade C- or its recognized equivalent;

ii. Knowledge in Computer.

iii. Good command in English and Kiswahili

iv. Met the requirements of Chapter Six (6) of the Constitution. Note: Applicants with additional certificates/qualifications will have an added advantage.

The Judiciary Kenya Pulse Live Kenya

Shortlisted candidates will be required to provide the following clearance certificates

Kenya Revenue Authority

Higher Education Loans Board

Directorate of Criminal Investigation

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission

A recognized Credit Reference Bureau; and

Clearance from a relevant professional body, where applicable.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons are requested to make their applications by: -

1. Filling an Online Application for Employment Form available at the JSC jobs portal: https://www.jsc.go.ke/index.php/careers/

2. Applicants should upload soft copies of the following documents to the online application-

(a) A letter of application;

(b) A detailed and updated curriculum vitae, to include background information such as past employment record (if any).

(c) Names of three referees; two professional referees and one character reference;

(d) Certified copy of National Identity Card (I.D), Passport or any other relevant identifiable legal documents;

(e) Certified copies of academic and professional certificates, testimonials and academic transcripts;

(f) Applicant’s recent coloured passport size photograph.