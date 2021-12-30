New development after John Mbadi and fellow MP Benard Koros fought in Parliament

Images shared on Thursday showed MP Koros on a hospital bed with his right eye completely bandaged up.

He is admitted at the Nairobi Hospital for treatment of the injuries he sustained during the fist fight with MP Mbadi at Parliament on Wednesday.

The MP was in stable condition and well-enough to receive visitors at his hospital bed, among them Belgut MP Nelson Koech.

Pulse Live Kenya

The Suba South MP also sustained an injury during the altercation which he covered with an adhesive bandage just moments after being ejected from the house.

Mr Mbadi claimed to have been bitted by MP Koros during their exchange. The Minority Leader was nonetheless suspended from the National Assembly for a period of five days.

Pulse Live Kenya

Political Parties (Amendment) Bill 2021

The violent altercation between the two MPs took place during voting for the Political Parties (Amendment) Bill of 2021 proposed by Kandara MP Alice Wahome.

The bill sought to strike out a clause on the formation of a coalition political party on account that it is unconstitutional.

Wahome argued that a coalition political party is not defined in the Constitution of Kenya (2010).