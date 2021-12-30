RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

New development after John Mbadi and fellow MP Benard Koros fought in Parliament

Authors:

Miriam Mwende

One MP had a scratch on his face while the other had an injured finger

National Assembly Minority Leader John Mbadi and an injured Sigowet-Soin MP Benard Koros
National Assembly Minority Leader John Mbadi and an injured Sigowet-Soin MP Benard Koros

The incident between National Assembly Minority Leader John Mbadi and Sigowet-Soin MP Benard Koros has taken a new turn after one of the MPs was admitted in hospital.

Recommended articles

Images shared on Thursday showed MP Koros on a hospital bed with his right eye completely bandaged up.

He is admitted at the Nairobi Hospital for treatment of the injuries he sustained during the fist fight with MP Mbadi at Parliament on Wednesday.

The MP was in stable condition and well-enough to receive visitors at his hospital bed, among them Belgut MP Nelson Koech.

Belgut MP Nelson Koech visits Sigowet-Soin MP Benard Koros in hospital
Belgut MP Nelson Koech visits Sigowet-Soin MP Benard Koros in hospital Pulse Live Kenya

The Suba South MP also sustained an injury during the altercation which he covered with an adhesive bandage just moments after being ejected from the house.

Mr Mbadi claimed to have been bitted by MP Koros during their exchange. The Minority Leader was nonetheless suspended from the National Assembly for a period of five days.

Minority Leader John Mbadi displays his injured finger after fight with MP Benard Koros on December 29, 2021
Minority Leader John Mbadi displays his injured finger after fight with MP Benard Koros on December 29, 2021 Pulse Live Kenya

Political Parties (Amendment) Bill 2021

The violent altercation between the two MPs took place during voting for the Political Parties (Amendment) Bill of 2021 proposed by Kandara MP Alice Wahome.

The bill sought to strike out a clause on the formation of a coalition political party on account that it is unconstitutional.

Wahome argued that a coalition political party is not defined in the Constitution of Kenya (2010).

The bill was, however, shot down with 158 votes against and 134 votes in support.

Authors:

Miriam Mwende Miriam Mwende Aspiring thought leader, politics, media and culture enthusiast, believer in the power of journalism as an instrument for change. #IAmForJournalists

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

New development after John Mbadi and fellow MP Benard Koros fought in Parliament

New development after John Mbadi and fellow MP Benard Koros fought in Parliament

Ngirici officially dumps UDA

Ngirici officially dumps UDA

Kenyans to be vaccinated on arrival - KCAA

Kenyans to be vaccinated on arrival - KCAA

Court freezes Sh49M sent by Belgian billionaire to another Kenyan woman

Court freezes Sh49M sent by Belgian billionaire to another Kenyan woman

Former First Lady of Malawi passes away in Nairobi

Former First Lady of Malawi passes away in Nairobi

DP Ruto reveals little known details about Dennis Itumbi after hospital visit

DP Ruto reveals little known details about Dennis Itumbi after hospital visit

DP Ruto’s message after visiting Itumbi in Hospital [Photos]

DP Ruto’s message after visiting Itumbi in Hospital [Photos]

Most searched Kenyans on Google this year [Pulse Picks 2021]

Most searched Kenyans on Google this year [Pulse Picks 2021]

Martha Karua speaks on being approached to be running-mate

Martha Karua speaks on being approached to be running-mate

Trending

Nairobi's GTC Tower roars to life with amazing fireworks display [Photos & Video]

President Kenyatta, who drove himself in his Range Rover, marvelled at the amazing fireworks show.

Dennis Itumbi’s message to his abductors from his ICU bed

Dennis Itumbi hospitalized after being tortured by his abductors [Photos]

Dennis Itumbi hospitalized after being tortured by his abductors [Photos]

Dennis Itumbi hospitalized after being tortured by his abductors [Photos]

Muthama vows to turn Mutua's White House into a hospital if elected governor

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua's office named White House