Belgut Member of Parliament, Nelson Koech, has come out say that there may be a need for the ‘disbandment’ of the country.

Based on his tweet, Koech says that the country 'probably needs to start afresh' in light of Monday’s presser by the Ministry of Health.

The Ministry had on Monday announced that there was an oxygen shortage in the country and that Kenyans in Intensive Care Units (ICUs) around the country have no access to it.

The MP called this out by claiming that the government is popularizing the Building Bridges Initiative(BBI) and overlooking the shortage of oxygen cylinders.

"I have to admit,maybe we truly need to “Disband “this country then probably start afresh,No oxygen cylinders to save life yet the GOV without a blink splashes Billions to to Bribe Mcas and popularize some crazy non entity BBI..Tragic!@kipmurkomen," read Koech's tweet.

The lawmaker sentiments resonated with Elgeyo-Marakwet’s Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen who termed it as ‘tragic’.