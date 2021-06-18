Kirubi's son gets emotional recalling arguments with his Dad

The family of the late businessman Chris Kirubi on Friday held a requiem service for the departed billionaire at the Faith Evangelistic Ministries Church in Karen.
The solemn service gave an opportunity for politicians, business leaders, the government and even his family to pay tribute to the late Kirubi.
Among those who rose to speak was his son, Robert, who delivered a heartfelt tribute on his late father.
While thanking all those who had supported him and his sister as they grieve, Robert took the chance to share a little known character trait he shared with his father.
The younger Kirubi revealed that his father enjoyed having intellectual arguments with him, specifically.
He noted that they made it a custom to have those occasional charged exchanges as their own unique way of connecting.
"We've all told amazing stories about his generosity, his intelligence, his work ethic but perhaps there's one thing that has not been mentioned in its fullest and it may come as a surprise to many of you. Dad loved a good argument," Robert began, fighting back tears.
