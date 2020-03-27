A South African woman identified as Elizabeth Holloway who had been placed under forced isolation at Kenya Industrial Training Institute Nakuru has been found dead.

Holloway's death was confirmed by Nakuru County Executive Committee (CEC) member in in charge of health Gichuki Kariuki.

Reports indicate that Holloway who was under 14-day mandatory quarantine, committed suicide in her isolation room. Health workers who went to the institute to check on those in Quarantine found the 27-year dangling from the rooftop.

She committed suicide using a piece of cloth.

The late Holloway was placed under forced Quarantine after failing to self-isolate herself days after arriving in the Country from Abroad.

She had been quarantined alongside three others including Samuel Ruto, an Eldoret-based athlete, who arrived in the country on Sunday.

First Coronavirus Death

On Thursday, Kenya recorded its first Coronavirus death, after a 66-year-old man died while receiving treatment at the Aga Khan University Hospital.

In a statement Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said, "We have received the news of the first death of a patient who had tested positive for Coronavirus. The 66-year-old male Kenyan citizen who passed away this afternoon had been admitted at the Aga Khan Hospital Intensive Care Unit. The man who was suffering from Diabetes had arrived in the country on March 13th, 2020 from South Africa via Swaziland."

Kenya has so far reported 31 cases of COVID-19.