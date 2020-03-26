A 66-year-old man has died of the novel Coronavirus disease at the Aga Khan University Hospital, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe confirmed on Thursday evening.

According to a brief sent to newsrooms by the Ministry of Health, the man was also suffering from Diabetes.

"We have received the news of the first death of a patient who had tested positive for Coronavirus.

Medics attending to a Chinese patient in Wuhan. First Coronavirus death in Kenya: 66-year-old man dies of Covid-19 at Aga Khan Hospital

"The 66-year-old male Kenyan citizen who passed away this afternoon had been admitted at the Aga Khan Hospital Intensive Care Unit.

"The man who was suffering from Diabetes had arrived in the country on March 13th, 2020 from South Africa via Swaziland ," the CS's brief read.

Coronavirus: Kenya in numbers

As at March 26,2020, Kenya had a total of 31 confirmed cases of Coronavirus with 1 patient having recovered fully from the disease.

According to the Ministry of Health, positive cases have been found in four counties, Nairobi, Mombasa, Kilifi and Kwale.

Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya announced that one student had tested positive for Covid-19 in his county.

There is 1 main treatment facility at the Mbagathi Hospital with a 100-bed capacity with about 19 holding facilities across the city for all Kenyans travelling back into the country.