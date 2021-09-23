Speaker Muturi announces 1st action he will take if elected President

In a virtual session with members of the public, the Speaker promised that he would start with the public sector as his first order of business.

While insisting that it matters who is appointed to office, Speaker Muturi announced that he would ensure the youth get more involved in higher leadership.

"I will start by streamlining the public sector by appointing the right people in office. The youth should take most slots in the Ministries since they are the majority, even then integrity MUST come first.