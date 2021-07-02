United Kingdom High Commissioner to Kenya Jane Marriott on Thursday announced new rules for Kenyans who wish to study abroad.
Special announcement for Kenyans who want to study in the UK
New rules for UK study visas
Stating that the rules had been relaxed since Brexit, High Commissioner Marriott relayed that Kenyan students would now enjoy the same privileges as their counterparts from European Union countries.
One such accommodation will be having the students extend their stay in the UK post completion of their studies.
"Since leaving the European Union, the UK has set a number of new visa routes for Kenyans and other ambitious young people across the world. So from July 1, 2021, applications open for our new graduation route.
"The graduate route will allow international students who have completed undergraduate and Master’s degrees to stay 2-3 years after completing their studies, this is because we want to give Kenyans a chance to study and work in the UK," Marriott clarified.
