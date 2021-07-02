Special announcement for Kenyans who want to study in the UK

Stating that the rules had been relaxed since Brexit, High Commissioner Marriott relayed that Kenyan students would now enjoy the same privileges as their counterparts from European Union countries.

One such accommodation will be having the students extend their stay in the UK post completion of their studies.

"Since leaving the European Union, the UK has set a number of new visa routes for Kenyans and other ambitious young people across the world. So from July 1, 2021, applications open for our new graduation route.